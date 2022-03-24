 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Has the West empowered Putin through apathy?
View Comments

Letter: Has the West empowered Putin through apathy?

  • Comments

Americans must understand we will have to fight Russia at some point in time. Unfortunately, Western Powers have coddled Vladimir Putin to a point where he believes we are weak and ineffectual in stopping him, much like any bully on a school campus. The lesser the defense, the greater the power.

George W. "looked into his eyes and saw a soul…." But he also saw, at the very same time, "He is a very aggressive person who wants to reinstate Soviet influence, even though the Soviet [Union] no longer exists, and therefore, I always felt it was very important for the United States to be very forceful in dealing with Putin. Not belligerent, but forceful." Obama lightly sanctioned Putin but wasn't powerful enough to cause fear in Putin to encourage him to curtail his aggression. Trump gave Putin the appearance of our being hands-off. He supported and still braces his fellow authoritarian. Putin is aware of Trump's popularity amongst fascists in America. International pacts tie Biden's options somewhat.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Economy

A year ago, Arizonans sent Joe Biden and Sen. Mark Kelly to Washington with a clear mandate to fix the economy, which had been wracked by the …

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Gas prices

I was taken aback by Gov. Ducey's comment, referring to rising gas prices, that "It's like nothing we've seen in our lifetime." At first I tho…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News