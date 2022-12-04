 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Hate and Hate Speech

Some years ago, I had the privilege of traveling with a Holocaust Survivor, as he gave public speeches about his experiences. What he had to say is relevant to current experience. When asked, “Do you hate the Germans?” Sol Rosner replied: “No, I do not hate the Germans. Hate has no impact on those whom you hate, but it destroys the one who hates.” Maturity, and being exposed to other cultures and other ways of doing things, can enable us to appreciate and understand that not everyone perceives realities the way we do. As we "mature," we may learn that other perspectives than our own may be quite legitimate. From an ancient monastic prayer: “I forgive all those who have injured me, and I beg pardon of all whom I have injured.” The Biblical comment: “Love one another” applies as much in the political arena, as it does in the encounters of everyday life...

Gene Bammel

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

