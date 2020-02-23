Letter: Hate His Behavior, Not the Man

Re: the Feb. 20 letter "Never-Trump anger only drives his support."
The writer of the letter bandies about his terms like hate, anger, vitriol, the intellectual elites, etc. I am not a hateful person and don't consider myself particularly intellectual and certainly not an elitist. I don't hate Trump; I just hate what he says, does and believes in. Most parents know that you don't hate your child; you just hate his childish behavior. When I was a young boy I hated what Adolph Hitler said, did and believed in. I suppose I truly hated the man himself because his followers were intent on killing my father who was fighting in Europe during WWII.
Neither are most Americans hateful people. I am confident that in the upcoming election these thinking, scrupulous American citizens who know the difference between right and wrong will vote him out and he will go that long dusty road to defeat that other dictators before him have traveled.
Tom Henderson
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.