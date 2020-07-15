Letter: Hate in politics

One tenet of most moral teachings is that there is no place for hate in the world and there is no good hate. When you follow news reporting and the internet there is a never ending flow of hate towards president Trump. He is called every evil name and said to be worse that Mao, Stalin, Hitler and more racist than the KKK.
Our country will be torn apart, if this election fuels hatred. Our democracy will be degraded, if to win an election, political parties project the vilest of intent on their opponents instead of debating policy.
I asked a mild mannered Trump protester holding a sign saying "there is no place for hate" if he hated Trump. His answer was yes but it is a different kind of hate.
We cannot survive as a civil society, if the concept of justifiable hatred is accepted.
Kenneth Smalley
Midtown
