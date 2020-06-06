Letter: Hate or love, it is our choice
We are in a broken, divided world. Yet, I believe there is a solution. It is so very simple, yet monumentally difficult. I propose this solution: Offer one drop of unconditional, pure, heartfelt love into the ocean of anger and despair of one person you know who sees the events of our times differently than you do. As that one drop of love enters, a pinhole will open where hate can seep out, leaving room for a drop of hope. As that one drop of hope enters, a pinhole will open where despair can seep out, leaving room for a drop of light. As that one drop of light enters, a pinhole will open where darkness can seep out. The only way to change the world is to change our individual worlds that we have created for ourselves in which we can hate or love, despair or hope, perish or prosper. It is our choice. Which do you choose?

Susan Hillman

East side

