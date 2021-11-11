 Skip to main content
Letter: Hate speech
Letter: Hate speech

Re: the Nov. 9 article "Kristallnacht anniversary is a reminder to end hate speech."

I Appreciated Dan Thalheimer’s article on Kristallnacht and a plea to end hate speech. I also am saddened that in our America and our democracy we continue to experience hate speech and violence to Jews and other minorities.

Dan lives in Chicago and in Skokie Illinois they have an incredible Holocaust Museum. We have a Holocaust center here in Tucson which could probably fit into a small corner of the Skokie museum. Though our center is small the message is big and the same., “let’s learn from our history and let’s put a stop to antisemitism and discrimination”.

Lynda Rogoff, Docent at Jewish Museum and Holocaust Center

Foothills

