Letter: Hate Speech

The Star’s Dec 18th article called “Hate Speech is Thriving” addressed some possible causes for the increase in hate speech. History can give us a lesson into the causes of hate speech, and we should listen. With the ascent of fascism in society, so is the concomitant increase in hate speech. Why is this? It’s simply because social Darwinism is a core tenet of fascism. This concept is a divisive one that applies animal world pecking order to human society. It mentally banishes ethnic, political and religious groups that are considered unworthy to their society. They are the out-groups, to be hated because it is thought that they are responsible for the destruction of the nation. Once they are ear marked, then the hate speech begins. If fascism escalates, hate speech evolves into action to punish these so called enemies. Considering that fascism was created by a sociopath (Mussolini), the degree of hate and division involved is understandable but sickening.