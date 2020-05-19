Letter: haters and journalists

Trump did not say "inject Lysol". That was a product of journalists trying to out-outrage each other. Video is likely available of the news conference. Trump speculated wouldn't it be nice if you could disinfect the body, either by injecting something or shining a light, to get rid of the virus. Interestingly, in the same news cycle, Cedars-Sinai was announced in partnership with a company to build a probe to go into the lungs to directly inject UV-A LIGHT. The purpose was to see if the DISINFECTING power of UV light could be used directly on organisms attacking the lungs. This study far preceded Trump's comments - possibly he reads. As Taylor Swift said, "Haters gonna hate hate hate". Perhaps they should pause for reflection instead - or maybe actually read.
William Werries
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
