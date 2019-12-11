Re: the Dec. 9 letter "People must put their hatred of Trump aside."
This letter writer has my sympathy: “I have never seen so much hatred and division in this country in all of my 70 years.” But is it really hatred, i.e., a personal resentment out of political disagreement? No one likes impeachment procedures, but if the circumstances warrant them, they must be carried out. Do judges like to punish criminals? I doubt it, but someone must do that job. We have regularly disagreed with each other, which is actually good in a democracy. However, when the president himself is guilty of the Seven Deadly Sins (envy, greed, gluttony, sloth, lust, anger, and pride), and his supporters rally behind him in vicious and slanderous campaigns, thus becoming equally guilty, no one should tolerate that. All those who testified in the impeachment procedures are honorable, upright patriots, and the committee does its task in an impeccable and meticulous manner. That’s not hatred, that’s justice and the pursuit of ethics protecting all of the USA.
Albrecht Classen
Midtown
