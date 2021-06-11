 Skip to main content
Letter: Hats Off to Jon Rahm
Letter: Hats Off to Jon Rahm

Thank you for the insipid opinion piece entitled "Choice to Go Unvaccinated Comes With Consequences," brought to us by the very trumpet of pandemic panic, the Seattle Times.

Professional Golfer Jon Rahm had to withdraw from a tournament with an almost insurmountable lead after a positive COVID test and lost an immense winner's purse as a result. (Admittedly, that's a much better incentive for getting jabbed than the lousy $2 scratcher ticket they're enticing reluctant Arizonans with).

This piece attempts to shame Rahm by claiming his choice to pass on a still-experimental vaccine put others around him at risk and that the loss of income was a just punishment.

Never mind that a vaccinated(and therefore untested) player who's infected poses the same risk to others as Rahm(who was asymptomatic) does. The fact that he knew that this could happen to him in any tournament only shows his commitment, as an elite athlete, to his personal health.

Richard Peddy

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

