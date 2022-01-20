Letter: Hats off to Sen. Sinema

Realizing that this is a liberal newspaper, it is no wonder that there are numerous articles bashing Donald Trump (who's been out of power in a year), and Kristen Sinema. I personally take my hat off to Sen. Sinema. It's refreshing to see politicians on either side of the isle make a stand and express their decisions based on their personal views, and not be controlled by some puppet masters that want to control their hearts and minds.
Dennis Jacobsen
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.