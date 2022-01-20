 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Hats off to Sen. Sinema
Realizing that this is a liberal newspaper, it is no wonder that there are numerous articles bashing Donald Trump (who's been out of power in a year), and Kristen Sinema. I personally take my hat off to Sen. Sinema. It's refreshing to see politicians on either side of the isle make a stand and express their decisions based on their personal views, and not be controlled by some puppet masters that want to control their hearts and minds.

Dennis Jacobsen

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

