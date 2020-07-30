You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Haunted
Letter: Haunted

Ghosts move among us. Not the innocent characters who ring our doorbells on Halloween, but the resurrected ghosts of behaviors and policies we thought were laid to rest 75 years ago. We see videos of peaceful protesters beaten or hauled away in unmarked vans by masked and unidentified thugs carrying assault weapons. The malevolent specters of Hitler’s Storm Troopers raise their ugly heads. They threaten to intimidate through fear and strongarm tactics. Have we learned nothing from history? Where is the outrage from leaders of both political parties - leaders who are sworn to uphold our constitution? Acting Secretary Chad Wolf asks how dare we compare his federal secret police force to Nazi Brownshirts. I say the similarities are too glaring to be overlooked. We are called by history to raise our unified voices against the menacing ghosts that have been unleashed among us.

Mona Udstuen

Northwest side

