Today’s (March 28) front page photo of the little child sitting alone in his school bus is a haunting image I will never forget. The face and open hand, pressed against the glass looking out at us, is filled with sadness, fear, grief, visibly aging him way beyond his years. He is traumatized; possibly for years and maybe the rest of his life. We are tired of Congress voting not for the will of the people but what’s best for their political careers. I hope this photo is setting on their desks just before their vote on banning assault weapons.