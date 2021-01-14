 Skip to main content
Letter: Have our Republican senators and congress people abandoned democracy?
Letter: Have our Republican senators and congress people abandoned democracy?

Someone please explain to me why, even after the attack on the capital, so few Republican representatives are willing to call a halt to Trump. I am hearing things like “Oh let’s get on with the work of government,” and “It’s time for the country to heal.” Our democracy has sustained a knife wound. And the knife is apparently still imbedded. The knife needs to be pulled out before healing can occur. But our Republican representatives appear to be trying a slight of hand trick. “Nothing to see here. Let’s move along folks, everything is fine.” Have they abandoned our democratic republic? Have they no courage? Have they no moral strength? Have they no shame? Thank you Mitt Romney, Jeff Flake, and John McCain up in heaven, and the few brave Republicans. Your willingness to risk your own political position to speak an unpopular truth is exactly what is needed.

Patricia Stein

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

