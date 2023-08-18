'Figures don't lie, but liars figure!' In the letter referencing the conservstive/liberal ratings promulgated by the Conservative Political Action Conference, I question their objectivity. By recognizing few representatives as 100% conservative, are they not trying to influence other conservatives to be more conservative? By rating more liberal representatives as 100% liberal, are they spinning the story that conservatives are not as radical as liberals? What do the ratings provided by the Americans for Democratic Action indicate is the more radical group/more in line with liberal objectives? I didn't research their opinion because the spin starts here.