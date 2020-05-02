Letter: Have you no shame?

A short while ago I picked up today's mail. Included was a window envelope with a return address of the Department of the Treasury, Internal Revenue Service. I was surprised because over a week ago a deposit had been made to our account as a result of one of the pandemic relief acts passed by Congress. Inside this envelope was a letter with the White House letterhead. A quick glance showed the dramatic signature all too familiar to most Americans as that of our supreme leader, in this instance clearly campaigning at taxpayer expense. My spontaneous response will not be shared with the Star's readers. You won't be surprised, however, that I urge you to register if you haven't already, and to vote early and safely by mail to send this shameless charlatan home to Mar A Lago.
Frank Bergen
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
