Letter: He’s Everywhere

For me, one of the (many) unfortunate consequences of this President’s ubiquitous media presence is that, sometimes the very idea of him just pops into my head—rent free. Often, when performing some mundane chore I will make it special by thinking, “this is something Donald Trump has never done”.
This morning I spilled coffee on the kitchen counter.
Looking at the mess that I alone had created and was responsible for, and then while cleaning up after myself, I knew—this is definitely something that he has never, ever experienced.
A. Lawrence Brennan Glynn
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
