Bob Lee’s ill-informed screed “Blame liberal policies, not talk radio” is laughable in its naivete. Here in the real world, conservative policies have been the bigger problem for over 50 years. Climate change denial, trickle down economics, eviscerating unions, pandemic denial, institutional racism, censoring history in public schools, voter suppression, marginalizing women, poor people, immigrants, Muslims and LGBTQs, blocking universal healthcare, prioritizing corporate profits over people and the environment, protecting unlimited money in politics, rejecting common sense gun control, promoting Trump’s big lie, these are the policies that have been fueling our country’s descent into tribalism, mediocrity, and fascism. (Speaking of defunding the police, it’s conservative politicians who constantly reject taxes to fund public services.)