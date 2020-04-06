Letter: Headaches
View Comments

Letter: Headaches

I read the article regarding 7 Reasons you have a headache. I suffered from headaches most of my life, and it was not until I was in my 50s that someone told me to get my Atlas (C-1) checked. I went to a chiropractor, Dr. Cross, who specializes in this area (Atlas Orthogonal Chiropractic). I had some X-Rays taken and sure enough my atlas was out of alignment. This was probably caused by whiplash and/or years of gymnastics. It is so nice to get some relief when I have headaches now. I hope this letter helps someone else who suffers from headaches, but has not been able to get relief.

Janine Irvin

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: National Guard

Thank God Governor Ducey has activated the National Guard. We all need to be safe, but then I found out it wasn’t for our safety, but to “re-s…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News