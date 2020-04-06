Letter: Headaches

I read the article regarding 7 Reasons you have a headache. I suffered from headaches most of my life, and it was not until I was in my 50s that someone told me to get my Atlas (C-1) checked. I went to a chiropractor, Dr. Cross, who specializes in this area (Atlas Orthogonal Chiropractic). I had some X-Rays taken and sure enough my atlas was out of alignment. This was probably caused by whiplash and/or years of gymnastics. It is so nice to get some relief when I have headaches now. I hope this letter helps someone else who suffers from headaches, but has not been able to get relief.
Janine Irvin
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
