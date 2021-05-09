 Skip to main content
Letter: Headline "Migrant apprehensions fell sharply in FY 2020"
A Pew Research Center headline from November 4, 2020 (election day) read, "After surging in 2019, migrant apprehensions at U.S.-Mexico border fell sharply in fiscal 2020." The article cited that there were 400,000 Border Patrol apprehensions in FY 2020, a decrease of about 50% from FY 2019. There was a sharp decrease in apprehensions in the Rio Grande Border Patrol Sector. The decrease in apprehensions were of course due to Trump's border policies including using pandemic related Title 42 for immediate deportations, asylum agreements with several Central American countries, Mexico agreeing to place troops on their border with Guatemala and the Remain in Mexico asylum policy. Contrast this to FY 2021, wherein there have been already over 650,000 encounters by Border Patrol, including April's projected numbers of being about the same as March of 172,000, all in just seven months! Biden of rescinded Trump's border policies except for Title 42. All causing the current crisis.

Tony Domino

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

