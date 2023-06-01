Can't decide? Let's flip a coin. But what if your coin has only one side? You might think this is ridiculous. A coin HAS to have two sides. A one-sided coin is physically impossible! Yet we easily apply that idea to politics, religion, sex, and just about anything else, besides coins. We will never solve any problem as long as we believe there is only one possible solution. Not til we recognize the existence of the 'other' side will be able to reach a middle ground where BOTH sides can exist... I almost said, 'with each other,' but just like a coin is ONE coin with two sides, so are we ONE people, just with two different points of view.