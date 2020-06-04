Letter: Healing America
Letter: Healing America

I am impatiently waiting for January 20, 2021 when Joe Biden will be sworn in as our 46th president. Then we can begin to Make America

• Attentive Again

• Compassionate Again

• Exceptional Again

• Idealistic Again

• Kind Again

• Principled Again

• Proud Again

• Respected Again

• Tolerant Again

• United Again

In other words, to Make America AMERICA Again!

Michael Reale

SaddleBrooke

