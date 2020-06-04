Letter: Healing America

I am impatiently waiting for January 20, 2021 when Joe Biden will be sworn in as our 46th president. Then we can begin to Make America
• Attentive Again
• Compassionate Again
• Exceptional Again
• Idealistic Again
• Kind Again
• Principled Again
• Proud Again
• Respected Again
• Tolerant Again
• United Again
In other words, to Make America AMERICA Again!
Michael Reale
SaddleBrooke
