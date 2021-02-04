Letter: Healing begins with accountability

A therapist I know once used the analogy of an infected wound and what it takes to heal. How it was necessary to thoroughly dig out the infection regardless of how painful it may be. Only then could healing begin.
The Capital insurrection on Jan 6th opened up an infected wound that has been festering for at least the last four years.
Some politicians say to just move on, that attempts to clean out past corruption will only cause more unrest.
Just like the physical wound, no healing can even begin without first digging and scrubbing out the infection regardless of superficial pain. Any attempts at covering things up without a just and proper cleaning will leave us with a raging infection that will only get worse.
Larry Robinson
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.