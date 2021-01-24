Letter: Healing our Nation

The January 18th paper contained a thought provoking letter and an insightful column. The letter writer suggested that in order to heal our Nation we should accept the Trump followers' belief that the election was stolen. That seems like a poor prescription to me. Belief that an election was fairly won is the prerequisite for a peaceful transition of power. Neither former Attorney General Barr nor the courts have accepted the premise that the election was stolen from Trump. Healing does not occur when a person harbors delusions. A better prescription would be to follow the advice in Dr. Eboo Patel's column about what Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. taught us about loving our enemies: reminding people at their worse that they can be better. That won't work on everyone, but for those of us who have Trump supporters as friends it is a good place to start.
Brian Clymer
Northwest side
