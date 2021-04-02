Letter: Health Care Battle Continues

Too many Arizona families and patients are unable to receive the medical and health care services they need due to exorbitant costs as well as lack of access, especially in underserved communities. Even worse, new proposals threaten to make these barriers to care even worse. Medicare X, the most recent government-run public option proposed in Washington, would almost certainly increase costs for hard-working Arizona families while diminishing access in neighborhoods and communities that need it most. This one-size-fits-all approach to health care could hit hospitals nationwide and result in limited access to quality health care. Given the toll the pandemic has taken on our nation’s health care providers over the past year, this seems particularly misguided. Our leaders should focus on practical policy solutions that will actually improve health care by lowering costs and increasing access. Fix the Affordable Care Act first!
Cat Coronado
North side
