Letter: Health Care Free in Canada?

The apologists for the Canadian Socialized Medical System made several incorrect statements especially about waits for service and lack of available modern equipment and advanced medications. The biggest howler however, was that the services provided were free or "at zero personal cost. Who do you know who works free? Nobody! Every service or product has a cost and is paid for. Yes, with my main and supplemental insurance, I pay nothing at point of service, but I certainly know the overall cost of the program. The government pays for it! Oh, the government doesn't make a profit. So, where does it get it's money? If you can't answer that in 2 seconds, I feel sorry for you.
Richard Switzer
Northeast side
