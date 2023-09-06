I'm writing about how one of my health care providers responded to me with a political retort.
As I was finishing up a post-oral surgery visit, I commented that COVID seemed to be surging and mandated mask wearing might be reinstituted. The dentist responded COVID has been overblown and mask mandates were only a way for government to control our behavior. Further, he said that there is little to fear from COVID and that he would not die from it.
While I agree that mandates and laws are instituted to control behavior, this health professional’s response surprised me - labeling public health measures as unwarranted government control politicizes public health care with potential detrimental results. As I see it, government control, in this case, is enacted to reduce mass infections and deaths, not some sinister political plot. A more appropriate response from you would be on the side of protecting people from illness and diseases instead of weaponizing public health care.
Richard Fridena
West side
