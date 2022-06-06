 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Health Crises

When you see “health crises” something should jump out at you. How come an 18 year old can buy an AR15, but can’t vote? What’s wrong with regulating these “dark web” sites, these places are beyond the pale. Don’t talk to me about your 2nd amendment rights, No One should be able to purchase a Weapon of War! No police or sheriff officer, should be Outgunned! There are people out there, that want to fix this. There are people who are not Tied to the NRA! Most them are Democratic, VOTE!

Mary Bradley

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

