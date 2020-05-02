Letter: health/environment
A letter to the editor published on April 14 stated that there is still controversy about catastrophic warming and its environmental effects. The writer is somehow unaware that almost all legitimate climate scientists agree that climate change is occurring and that its effects will be catastrophic unless increasingly aggressive actions are undertaken. The warnings regarding an impending pandemic were not headed and horrific consequences have resulted. We cannot afford to make the same mistake with regard to the dire warnings about climate change.

Let's vote for those candidates who take these warnings seriously and who are willing to implement strategies that over time put the brakes on the effects of climate change.

David Rubin

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

