United Health Care is our nation's biggest health care provider. In 2022 they earned profits of 21 billion. About equal to Ford and GM combined. The United States has the highest health costs of the 14 largest economies in the world, we pay more, yet is ranked 38 in world health care, including longevity of life. We have made health care an industry rather than a service. We are good at creating profits but lack far behind in actual care. Any ideas?