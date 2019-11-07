I don’t know what the perfect healthcare system might be but I can guarantee what we have is designed for corporate profit, not to keep us well. With hospitals and insurance companies run to make money making medical decisions for us, we have given up any hope of having medical care be decided on the basis of need or what’s best for us. THIS is what needs to be debated instead of the focus on specific plans like Medicare for All. So you love your health insurance? That means either you’ve never used it for more than simple routine care or you are incredibly wealthy and it doesn’t matter to you. Want what the GOP offers? Then you want nothing. Where is Trump’s promised best healthcare ever?
Henry Wallace
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.