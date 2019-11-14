Congress doesn't need to demand transparency from health insurers. What we need to do is to really "take charge" of our health Forget Congress. Forget the quacks, i.e. medical doctors. Forget the drug pushers. Forget the insurance companies.
I do have an insurance company but only because the government takes over $100 per month from my social security to give me Medicare. I use it for gym membership, mainly for the spa.
I've learned how not to get sick. Yes, genetics and environmental degradations get to some of us, but by far the majority of us bring illness on by eating garbage. For most of us, health is a choice . Eat whole foods and stay whole. Anything less, and you're taking your chances.
Read the Essence Gospel of Peace, Book 1. Read books by Dr. Gabriel Cousens, David Wolfe and Arnold Ehret.
Gail Sutton
Catalina
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.