Letter: Healthcare At The US-Mexico Border
Letter: Healthcare At The US-Mexico Border

Controlling disease based outbreaks at holding facilities near the US-Mexico border has been a topic that is clearly overdue for solid health policy resolution. As MPH students attending the UA Mel & Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health, we have researched this matter in great detail. Collectively, our findings point to a large area of opportunity; the binational Border Health Commission (BHC) pressed with solving these issues is no longer receiving funding. Regarding functionality, the BHC was continually conducting comprehensive health needs assessments to identify and evaluate health issues in the targeted region. Without proper funding, this commission is defunct and not able to help resolve health issues that currently plague the holding facilities. There have been multiple outbreaks of varying disease that are occurring in these facilities; this has not been exclusive to COVID-19 outbreaks. Restoring funding and function back to this commission will greatly aid the border population health allowing for facility improvements; thereby, limiting disease based outbreaks that originate from unsavory and unsanitary conditions.

Naomi, Deidra, Shaun, Jacob, Madyson, Briana Trinidad, Goldtooth, Borden, Freidkin, Aguinaga, Villegas

Tags

