Despite being "the richest country in the world," the average person rarely reaps the rewards of this abundance. Alarmingly, the U.S. is an anomaly among industrialized countries due to the obscene cost of healthcare. Our system leaves millions without adequate coverage, leading to preventable deaths and economic burdens. For those with insurance, the industry shuffles our benefits and approvals like a street hustler hiding the red queen. It's time for change.

Medicare for All will provide comprehensive healthcare coverage without financial barriers, especially benefitting low-income families. Financial analysts also predict universal cost-savings.

Profit-driven interests may drown this out, but Medicare for All prioritizes human life above financial gain, transcending the socialism label. Affordable healthcare isn't a giveaway; it's an economic necessity. When people's basic needs are met, they become happier and more productive.

We must acknowledge healthcare as a human right and ensure its affordability. Medicare for All will lead to a healthier population and a brighter future for everyone.

Kim Miklofsky Bayne

Foothills