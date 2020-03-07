Letter: Healthcare debate

Re: the March 2 article "Canada's socialized system of health care shouldn't be praised."
The article correctly points out the danger of oversimplifying comparable countries systems of healthcare. The editorial uses economic data to critique the Canadian system but to analyze quality outcomes, he describes anecdotes rather than hard numbers, regrettable for a senior economist. While the anecdotes can be challenged; they are credible but hardly informative. Data are available for outcomes in Canada and the US, such as number of uninsured (100% v 90%), longevity (82 v 78.6 years), maternal mortality (30 v 4.3 per 100K live births) to quote just a few; on the other hand several clinical outcomes are more favorable in the US, such as cardiovascular diseases (50% better in the US). These numbers can be legitimately debated but must address a fundamental question: what value is derived from the given expenditures? Comparing systems is hazardous in a politically charged debate. An informed and rational national discourse is imperative.
JOSE SANTIAGO MD
Foothills
