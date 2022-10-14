Letter: Healthcare Needs to Work for Us

Watching my three girls grow up to have families of their own was one of the biggest blessings of my life. That’s why I’m speaking up about the recent Medicare negotiation bill. I see this political move as potentially hurting my family’s access to care.

With Medicare negotiation as the new law of the land, the US healthcare system is destined to look more like that of socialized countries where there is more government, less competition, and less access to innovative new treatments. Longer wait times for medicines and fewer options could soon be a reality for families in the US, including mine.

I wish Congress had used this big bill as an opportunity to help all patients, not lower costs for a select few and tradeoff cures for others. Capping out-of-pocket costs or regulating greedy middlemen would’ve been more impactful.

Veronica Gomez

Sahuarita