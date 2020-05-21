Letter: Healthcare Spending

Subject: Report: AZ lagging behind other states in health spending dated 6 May 2020
It is exhausting to read how spending more money will accomplish better outcomes. The article compares Arizona to Massachusetts, AZ with 6% larger population but spent less than 1/5 of what MA did. Compare AZ population of 7.3M with 9,305 COVID-19 cases and 395 deaths (.0054%) to MA population of 6.9M with 70,271 cases and 4090 deaths (.059%). (Data of 6 May 2020) Which state has had better health outcomes to this pandemic? Which state used its health money more effectively?
Rebecca Gill, RN, CDE, MBA
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!