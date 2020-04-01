Letter: Healthcare workers

We are experiencing rather bleak times surrounded by this Coronavirus, Now is the time for us, as a nation, to step up and recognize our medical/healthcare professionals and volunteers as the heroes they are in this battle for our health and survival. They are risking their safety and lives due to the threats before them because of the lack of adequate protective essentials. Yet each one does his or her job with what is available to them. They should be honored as we do our military and first-responders who protect us from foreign and domestic threats.
To each, I extent a virtual hand with a virtual hug, saying, "Thank you for your service."
Al Henton
East side
