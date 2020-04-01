Letter: Healthcare workers
View Comments

Letter: Healthcare workers

We are experiencing rather bleak times surrounded by this Coronavirus, Now is the time for us, as a nation, to step up and recognize our medical/healthcare professionals and volunteers as the heroes they are in this battle for our health and survival. They are risking their safety and lives due to the threats before them because of the lack of adequate protective essentials. Yet each one does his or her job with what is available to them. They should be honored as we do our military and first-responders who protect us from foreign and domestic threats.

To each, I extent a virtual hand with a virtual hug, saying, "Thank you for your service."

Al Henton

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Tucson and Park Mall

I’m a daily walker, who walks in both the Tucson and Park Malls. The “temporary closed” stores directly impact those who work in them. I under…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News