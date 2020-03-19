Letter: Healthcare

Using your reasoning/analytic skills, if you could choose from the following health plans, which would you choose?
Plan A: reasonably good quality although poorer outcomes than some competitors, high administrative costs, often limited provider choice, e.g. must choose in-network provider. Annual per capita cost: $10,224 plus possible costs for non-covered services that could lead to bankruptcy.
Plan B: High quality care resulting in better outcomes than Plan A e.g. infant mortality rate: 4.5 /1000 births vs. 5/8 for Plan A, low administrative costs, open provider network. Annual per capita cost: $4825 with no extra costs and peace of mind that you will never face medical bankruptcy.
Plan A: U. S. health care. Plan B: Canadian health care.
Dale Gehring
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.