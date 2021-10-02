 Skip to main content
Letter: Healthcare
Letter: Healthcare

Regarding bills in congress to allow Medicare to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies for drug prices. Here is a quote from Market Watch "It’s a myth that high prices reflect the hard work involved in the research and development of new drugs. Time and again we’ve seen drug companies jack up the cost of insulin, cancer treatments, opioids, and HIV/AIDS treatments — all drugs developed with significant taxpayer investments — making drug prices the biggest driver in health care costs in the U.S. and making the drug industry the most profitable in the nation". Why is it that proponents of free market capitalism want to stifle it when it comes to pharmaceuticals?

I have incurable cancer and my life depends on development of new/innovative treatments and medications. Medicare negotiating for better drug prices will not have a negative effect on this effort. The cost of these drugs might.

Leonard DuPree

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

