Letter: Hear No Evil, See No Evil

The Senate Republicans, in their blind loyalty to Donald John Trump, have declared the Democrats’ case against the President to be unconvincing and not rising to the level of impeachment.

And yet it is obvious, as shown by the example set by our unelected Senator and Trump minion Sen. Martha McSally, that Republicans have no interest in hearing additional testimony or seeing evidence that would clearly reveal an even stronger case. That is the definition of a political hack.

Apparently these corrupt politicians will not rise above their concerns for their political careers to uphold their oaths to defend the US Constitution. Without that defense, our Constitution is in grave danger of mortal injury.

Hyatt Simpson

East side

