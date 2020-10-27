Letter: Hearing on the new Supreme Court nominee - a travesty

There is no doubt that the Republican Senators will all vote in favor of Amy Coney Barrett as the replacement of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The ongoing hearing is a farce, a travesty of all justice and the democratic process. The nominee does not answer any questions, deflects, remains elusive, and subterfuges all the time, thus practicing the standard Republican strategy we have observed in all the recent debates. This causes infinite damage to our democracy which depends on open, honest debates and conversations, in which both sides interact constructively, aiming for a workable compromise. But for the Republicans, it does not matter what Coney Barrett is saying; they know that they can rely on her as a stalwart opponent to abortion rights, gay marriage, Obama care, Medicare, and Black Lives Matter. They want to go back to a time when white, rich, male, and Christian America was still great. Even better for them if an arch-conservative woman rules for them. But, bad then, and irretrievably lost today, thank God.
Albrecht Classen
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!