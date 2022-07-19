 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Hearings not Trials

There have been a couple of letters stating the hearings are not fair because there is no one from Trump's side to question the witnesses. These are Congressional Hearings. Remember the Benghazi Hearings-all four of them? Members of Congress hold hearings for many things. There were hearings about cigarettes and hearings over the IRS actions. These are not trials. There have even been hearings about our beloved post office.

Hopefully, there will be a Trump trial, but that's for the Justice Department to decide. I believe that a better understanding of how government works and knowledge of the Constitution would have kept the incident on January 6, 2021, from happening. There are always those who want an Authoritarian style government and use others as a means to that end. That's scary.

Janet C. Pipes

Northwest side

Catch the latest in Opinion

