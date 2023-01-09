 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Heart attack suffered by football player

In North Carolina yesterday three men were killed when a scaffolding they were working under collapsed. For this the Daily Star awarded them 3 typed inches of information on page 7

Yesterday a football player suffered a heart attack while playing and the profession game was postponed. Hundreds of people formed circles of mourners who sobbed and cried about the individual. The same evening the media exploded for hours, about this individual, his life, family and all he has ever done. Today the TV stations remain concentrated on the player. The man is in critical condition but, to this point at least, has survived.

I feel sorry for the man, his family and hope he will recover soon. I cannot understand why the public insists on exploding consternation about an athlete while common people are discarded. Why the aggrandizement and why must we withstand this. This fellow is not a head of state but a professional player.

Phil Reinecker

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

