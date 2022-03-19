 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Heartfelt Reason
View Comments

Letter: Heartfelt Reason

  • Comments

The war that's happening is both political and religious. We need governing bodies to protect us from bullies and power-driven dictators. We need religion for humility and to find that sense of Oneness as in "We're all in this together." History has demonstrated that mixing politics and religion blurs the crucial boundary between these human concepts. Founders of the U.S. paid attention to this historical issue and tried to separate church and state while providing for freedom of religion. Russia has historical roots that dangerously mixed the two leading to oppression and dictatorship. Putin is trying to recreate an all- powerful political/religious nuclear nation, conserving an old idea that always fails. A similar struggle is going on in the U.S. threatening our crucial separation of church and state and our system of government checks and balances. Whether conservative, liberal, independent, or progressive we need to discuss and vote on these common issues with love.

Don Fish

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News