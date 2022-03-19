Letter: Heartfelt Reason

The war that's happening is both political and religious. We need governing bodies to protect us from bullies and power-driven dictators. We need religion for humility and to find that sense of Oneness as in "We're all in this together." History has demonstrated that mixing politics and religion blurs the crucial boundary between these human concepts. Founders of the U.S. paid attention to this historical issue and tried to separate church and state while providing for freedom of religion. Russia has historical roots that dangerously mixed the two leading to oppression and dictatorship. Putin is trying to recreate an all- powerful political/religious nuclear nation, conserving an old idea that always fails. A similar struggle is going on in the U.S. threatening our crucial separation of church and state and our system of government checks and balances. Whether conservative, liberal, independent, or progressive we need to discuss and vote on these common issues with love.
Don Fish
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.