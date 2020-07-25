Letter: Heartless behavior supporting a callous ideology
View Comments

Letter: Heartless behavior supporting a callous ideology

Trump’s campaign motto, “Law and Order,” is contradicted by his sending Stormtroopers to Oregon. Videos of beatings of innocent Oregonians reminds us of the 1930's and Hitler's goons. Trump's law and order motto is another big lie.

The Ohio Republican Party chairwoman recently said "Greed, lust for power, and disdain for ethical boundaries are not unique to any particular political party.” Every American knows that Trump’s “greed, lust for power, and disdain for ethical boundaries” tops all.

Heather Cox Richardson, PhD, in her 7/21/20 newsletter, opined that a “. . . reason that Trump and Republican leaders are hastening people back to work despite the spiking COVID-19 infections is that many Republican-led states do not have social welfare systems in place to support people through more weeks of lockdown, and Republican leaders do not want to develop them.” That’s heartless behavior supporting a callous ideology?

Mort Ganeles

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: Our letter writers voice their support for candidates running for Pima County Board of Supervisors, Pima County Attorney and Arizona State House in this edition of Letters to the Editor.

Local-issues

Letter: Gen Z for Rex Scott

To those whom don't know who Rex Scott is, he is a man of integrity, accountability, and is highly reputable. Rex Scott is my former middle sc…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News