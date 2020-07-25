Letter: Heartless behavior supporting a callous ideology

Trump’s campaign motto, “Law and Order,” is contradicted by his sending Stormtroopers to Oregon. Videos of beatings of innocent Oregonians reminds us of the 1930's and Hitler's goons. Trump's law and order motto is another big lie.
The Ohio Republican Party chairwoman recently said "Greed, lust for power, and disdain for ethical boundaries are not unique to any particular political party.” Every American knows that Trump’s “greed, lust for power, and disdain for ethical boundaries” tops all.
Heather Cox Richardson, PhD, in her 7/21/20 newsletter, opined that a “. . . reason that Trump and Republican leaders are hastening people back to work despite the spiking COVID-19 infections is that many Republican-led states do not have social welfare systems in place to support people through more weeks of lockdown, and Republican leaders do not want to develop them.” That’s heartless behavior supporting a callous ideology?
Mort Ganeles
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
