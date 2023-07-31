It's pretty clear to anyone with eyes that global warming is here, and getting worse. The time for self-deception about something so dangerous is over. Something to consider: with catastrophic heating, it's not just human comfort at risk. A rancher living off-grid during a deadly heat wave may possibly be able to hunker down inside and wait out the heat, but his herd of cattle can't. Nor can his neighbor's corn field or orchard. The effects of global warming will effect everyone, except perhaps a few billionaires tucked comfortably away in their doomsday bunkers. The rest of us are in trouble.