Letter: Heed the call

Both President Biden and his predecessor have talked about the United States using a wartime strategy to fight the current pandemic. And while there have been tremendous strides made by invoking the Defense Production Act to help make and distribute needed supplies and equipment, there is one HUGE thing missing in our collective battle against this virus, American people as a whole.
During WWII, our nation banded together to beat back the Axis powers. Americans were asked to sacrifice in dozens of ways, from enlisting, to rationing, volunteering and recycling. We did this not only for the good of our nation, but for all of humanity.
Unfortunately, today, too many Americans don't believe the science, they won't practice safe guidelines issues by CDC and won't get vaccinated. For those of you out there who won't do this, I implore you to heed the call, be a Patriot and make your own "sacrifice" for the good of all the people of the world.
Philip Rasmussen
Foothills
