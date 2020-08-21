Letter: Hello, Mr Trump?

Months ago, I received a very nice personal letter from you, Mr Trump, announcing that my household will be receiving $2400 in Covid relief, Almost sounded like it was coming from your personal bank account. A month ago, I received a letter from Melania Trump, marked "Check Enclosed." I thought, how nice. Yes, inside there was a check for $45 made out to the Republican National Committee, asking me to match it.
Multiple calls to Senator McSally have gone unanswered.
Still waiting.
Philip Silvers
Green Valley
