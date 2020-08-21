 Skip to main content
Letter: Hello, Mr Trump?
Months ago, I received a very nice personal letter from you, Mr Trump, announcing that my household will be receiving $2400 in Covid relief, Almost sounded like it was coming from your personal bank account. A month ago, I received a letter from Melania Trump, marked "Check Enclosed." I thought, how nice. Yes, inside there was a check for $45 made out to the Republican National Committee, asking me to match it.

Multiple calls to Senator McSally have gone unanswered.

Still waiting.

Philip Silvers

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

