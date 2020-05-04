Letter: Help for Cleaning Greens During Covid-19
Back in the dark ages, when I was in a college freshman biology class, I remember the professor giving us advice on how to clean our produce when we brought it into the house. At that time amoebic dysentery in produce, especially lettuce and other greens, was a great concern. He said that any fresh greens that came into his house were immediately put in a bath of mild chlorine bleach and water for a few minutes. It occurred to me that this advice might be useful at this time of the current virus pandemic. I don't remember the proportions of bleach to water, but it was probably something like 3-4 tablespoons to two gallons of water, followed by a rinse in clear water. (Perhaps you could research this for yourselves.) This method of cleansing could be used on all fruits and vegetables.

Carolyn McSpadden

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

